ATF, NSSF offers pp to $10,000 reward on Gebo’s burglaries

The following is a press release from the ATF:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects responsible for the burglaries and theft of 66 firearms from Gebo’s, a federal firearms licensee (FFL), located at 215 50th Street, Lubbock, Texas.

On Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m., unidentified suspects forced entry into Gebo’s and attacked the firearms display cabinet, stealing four firearms. Both suspects are described as males of medium build with their faces covered. Suspect 1 has dark hair, and wore a red/orange t-shirt, shorts and red/orange tennis shoes. Suspect 2 wore a dark colored hat, dark colored jacket or long sleeve shirt, red/orange pants and dark colored tennis shoes.

On Sunday, June 28th, 2020, at approximately 5:36 a.m., two unidentified suspects forced entry into the business premises and loaded 35 firearms into a duffle bag they brought in. Two suspects exited a vehicle which was parked nearby, and walked towards Gebo’s. The vehicle was possibly a silver or white Nissan Maxima or Altima.

On Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, at approximately 3:11 a.m., two unidentified suspects forced entry into Gebo’s. The suspects broke open the glass firearms cabinets and stole 27 firearms. Physical evidence discovered at the scene indicate that at least two suspects were on the roof.

“We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries. Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets of Lubbock increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

