Athletes compete in first day of Ironman 70.3 Triathlon event

LUBBOCK, Texas – Athletes competed on Saturday during the first day of competition in the Ironman 70.3 Triathon at Lubbock’s Dunbar Lake.

It is the triathlon’s 30th anniversary and the name of the race and locations have changed, Lacey Nobles, Public Information Officer for the City of Lubbock said.

Saturday’s events consisted of the Little Bison Kids Triathlon Race, Easy Rider Olympic Triathlon Race, and the Tri Raider Sprint Triathlon. Athletes swam, rode bikes and ran.

Christian Correa said he has been training for several months to compete in the race.

“It’s my first time trying the sprint,” Correa said.

Sarah Parker, another athlete said it was also her first time competing.

“We’ve competed in relays before or I have–this time is the first full triathlon by myself,” Parker said.

Correa said swimming is the hardest for him but the race was also difficult.

“I’m a runner but in this case, man the running part was rough,” Correa said.

Parker’s brother, Karl Weddige. and her son, Joshua Parker, also competed in the race and each of them took first place in their age group. Parker said they travelled from southeast Texas to compete.

“I don’t even know how I did it,” Joshua said.

The Ironman 70.3 continues on Sunday at various locations around the city including Dunbar Lake and Jones AT&T Stadium.