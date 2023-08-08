LUBBOCK, Texas — In just a few steps, people can make their way from Lubbock to Amarillo within the tall walls of the At’l Do Farms corn maze this fall.

This year, the maze is in the shape of Texas, with marked cities and towns shaped inside it.

Eric Simpson, an assistant farmer at At’l Do Farms, said he can’t wait to see people find their way through it starting September 16.

“There’s just something really nice about seeing a kindergartener holding a pumpkin pie and maybe actually coming out to the farm for the very first time,” Simpson said.

But he also wants to be able to see this excitement for years to come.

It has been 22 years since people first started walking through the maze but recently, the farm has had to make some changes so they can keep the mazes coming every year.

The drought and high heat have not been making things easy for their crops.

“Our well is depleting little by little so we have less available water to grow crops. If we have summers like we continue to have, which are drier and drier, we needed to find a crop that was more sustainable to this climate,” Simpson said.

This is why they decided to trade out the corn maze for a maze that’s made of plants like sorghum and sunflowers since they use less water.

“As people are walking through the maze they may actually see something on the ground that they’re not familiar with and it could be a daikon radish,” Simpson said.

Simpson said they did this for the first time last year and saw success.

But as another dry year came around and rain showers missed his farm time and time again, Simpson knows how crucial this change was to make.

“I think a major worry for most farmers in the area is how we can utilize our water as best and as efficiently as we can while we have this resource,” Simpson said. “We are going to have to adapt and change as the resource depletes and as our environment changes.”

He says it’s these types of changes that will keep the At’l Do mazes around for years to come.