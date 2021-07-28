ATM stolen from Lonestar Amphitheater, police report says

A man takes out banknotes from an automated teller machine (ATM). (JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — An ATM was stolen from an East Lubbock entertainment venue Monday morning, according to a Lubbock Police Department report.

The crime occurred in the 600 block of East 19th Street at the Lonestar Amphitheater.

According to the report, the general manager reported the theft to police and believed the theft occurred between 6:00 and 8:30 a.m.

The last ping on the ATM was reported in the 1700 block of 38th Street, according to the general manager.



Officers searched that location, but were unable to locate the stolen property.

Anyone with information in the case should contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.