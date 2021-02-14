Atmos Energy asks Texans to reduce energy consumption amid cold front

This is a press release from Atmos Energy.

LUBBOCK, TX. – Feb. 14, 2021 – Below freezing temperatures and near blizzard conditions will

continue for several days, and Atmos Energy is focused on providing safe and reliable service to its most critical customers including homes, hospitals, churches, and other human needs organizations.

Underscoring the necessity for everyone in the community to conserve energy, Texas Governor Greg

Abbott requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from the White House to make additional resources available. Industrial sized business customers who have been asked to curtail their natural gas usage are urged to comply, and we can all help by taking small steps to support our community.

Take these steps to reduce energy usage now:



• Businesses and large utility consumers should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

• Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing

and turning down the thermostat even lower.

• Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, because it can account for as much as 25

percent of the energy consumed in your home.

• Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s

hot water use.

• Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity,

you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

• Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next

few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

• Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like

keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!

• If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest

part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.



Atmos Energy reminds customers to heed the guidance of local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area. Our “all hands on deck” teams are working to provide safe and reliable service, and we appreciate your patience during this historic weather event. In addition to reduced energy usage, please remember these ways to stay safe at home:



• Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

• Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the

meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or

brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

• Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open,

and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

• If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866.322.8667.



Atmos Energy encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas

expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center at https://www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter/logon/login.html.



For additional information, please visit our website at https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/weathersafety

