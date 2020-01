LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Atmos Energy:

Atmos Energy has closed Flint Avenue, between 20th Street and 22nd Street, to repair a damaged line. It anticipates the repairs to take a few days, with the street being opened by the end of the week.

Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route.

(News release from Atmos Energy)