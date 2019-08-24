Atmos Energy Corporation to be presented with Keep Lubbock Beautiful Landscape Recognition Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Keep Lubbock Beautiful:

The City of Lubbock Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the City of Lubbock Water Department are proud to present the Landscape Recognition Award to the Atmos Energy Corporation. A ceremony will be held at their 6606 66th St location Monday, August 26, 2019 at 9:00 am.

The Landscape Recognition Award recognizes businesses and organizations that have landscaping that promotes, and encourages, more awareness of water-wise landscaping. Some of the criteria included in choosing the winning landscapes are more plants than grass, native and/or drought tolerant species and well-maintained planting beds.

The Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee selects these winners every other month from nominations received from the public. Photos will be posted online on the Keep Lubbock Beautiful webpage and Facebook page, and each recognized landscape will receive a certificate to commemorate their contribution to keeping Lubbock beautiful.

Keep Lubbock Beautiful is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful. The Advisory Committee is made up of eleven community members volunteering to spread the ideals of beautification and civic pride throughout the city. Working with the City of Lubbock, the organization encourages citizens to participate in making, and keeping, Lubbock a beautiful place to live.

For eligibility criteria, and to fill out a nomination form, please visit www.mylubbock.us/KLBLandscape.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)