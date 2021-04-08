Atmos Energy, LFR crews on scene of gas leak in alley in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Atmos Energy and Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were on-scene of a gas leak in an alley in Southwest Lubbock on Thursday.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., LFR units responded to reports of a cut gas line in an alley in the 5300 block of 85th Street, LFR Captain Phillip Grandon said.

Grandon said construction crews were boring in an alley and hit a 3-quarter inch gas line.

LFR crews on the scene checked multiple backyards in the alley for gas concentrations, but Grandon said no evacuations were needed.

Atmos was currently working to repair the gas line at this time, and LFR was standing by for assistance.