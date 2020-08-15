Atmos Energy pledges substantial support to 100 Black Men of West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Atmos Energy:

Further demonstrating its commitment to education and helping the communities and customers we serve thrive, Atmos Energy will continue its partnership and support of the 100 Black Men of West Texas through a $7,500 donation that will enhance organization priorities including education, community support and special events. Established in Lubbock in 1994, the goal of this group of men is to enhance the life of all people in our city with an emphasis on African Americans. The way they accomplish their mission is through mentoring, education, economic development, health & wellness and leadership development. Due to recent events as it relates to race issues in our country the 100 Black Men of West Texas developed a Be the Change campaign which focuses on social injustices and race relationships within our city.

Atmos Energy stands for a place where people are safe, respected, accepted, and feel included. Our behavior and actions support our teammates, customers, and communities. Our employees reflect the diversity of each of the unique communities we serve, and we are offended by racist, threatening or hateful actions or words. Today, we have joined with other business leaders who are committed to listening, to learning, and to helping make each community we serve “the best place in America for all people to live, work, and do business.”

“Giving back to the community is part of who we are as a company, and our partnership with the 100 Black Men of West Texas is a rare opportunity to support education, mentoring, and community unity events,” said Becky Palmer, Atmos Energy West Texas President. The 100 Black Men of West Texas organization does more than most people know, they are extremely active in all facets of life for the Lubbock community including their ‘Be the Change’ Initiative. We challenge other businesses and organizations to join in this Call to Action.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our two organizations to touch more young people with initiatives both organizations are aligned with like, mentoring, leadership development, economic empowerment and health and wellness. More importantly, this partnership will allow us to better address systemic and endemic issues that are impacting marginalized communities throughout our city. We are thankful to Atmos Energy for partnering with us to face these challenges and be a beacon of change in our city” said Dr. Nathaniel S. Wright, Chapter President of 100 Black Men of West Texas.

About The 100 Black Men Organization

The overall concept of “The 100” began in 1963 in New York City when a group of concerned African American men began to meet to explore ways of improving conditions in their community. On October 2, 1986, representatives from 100 Black Men Chapters converged in Washington, DC, for a final meeting to establish a national organization. Several of our African American leaders in Lubbock recognized a similar need in our community and the 100 Black Men of West Texas was established in 1994. The goal of this group of men is to enhance the life of all people in our city with an emphasis on African Americans. The way that we accomplish this mission is through mentoring, education, economic development, health & wellness and leadership development. Due to recent events in regards to race issues in our country the 100 Black Men of West Texas developed a Be the Change campaign which focuses on social injustices and race relationships within our city.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

(News release from Atmos Energy)