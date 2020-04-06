Atmos Energy providing immediate assistance to South Plains Food Bank

Lubbock, TX, April 3, 2020 – – Atmos Energy will present a check that will provide relief to the South Plains Food Bank immediately with an additional $40,000 toward the COVID-19 Pandemic. Since becoming a Cornerstone Partner by making a 5 year financial pledge in 2014, Atmos has support our mission to End Hunger, Give Hope, and Enrich Lives.

The donation is coming at a time when the food bank is seeing more of an increase in the

citizens we serve, according to South Plains Food Bank CEO, David Weaver. “This additional

donation during this critical time will provide food and hope to the additional people that are

needing food assistance,” Weaver states. “We have seen a 50% increase in people requesting

our help and the majority are first time recipients. Thanks to Atmos Energy we can Feed

Lubbock!”

“As a Cornerstone Partner and with the increased need for help from our community, Atmos

Energy is proud to help provide nutritious meals to families within the footprint of the South

Plains Food Bank. We are helping to feed our future!” says Ed Espinoza, Manager of Public

Affairs at Atmos Energy.