LUBBOCK, Texas— As the winter weather slowly approaches in Lubbock, Atmos Energy has safety tips for residents to prepare for cold temperatures. It will also monitor the weather closely and stage its employees across the system.

According to the press release, the cold weather may impact the amount of natural gas used. Additionally, Atmos Energy advised using energy wisely and making household changes “may produce a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other energy bills.”

Below are some tips from Atmos Energy to help you stay safe and conserve energy this winter.

use an oven or gas stovetop to heat your home. Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weatherproof, however to ensure the meter works smoothly, snow and ice must be removed from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

Make sure external vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment are clear . Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas. If you have questions about proper venting, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.

. Minimize risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

Save money and energy by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home (where safe to do so.)

The release suggested calling Atmos Energy’s emergency number at 866-322-8667 if you have concerns about your meter.

Additionally, if you smell gas, act fast and leave the area immediately. From a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number.

For more information, visit its Storm Center page at atmosenergy.com.