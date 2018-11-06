Atmos Energy to flare natural gas in Lubbock on Wednesday, November 7

(Photo provided by Atmos Energy)

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled natural gas flaring on November 7, 2018, beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 82nd & Frankford. Expect delays and avoid this area if possible. Contractors will be replacing valves on a section of natural gas pipeline as part of normal, routine maintenance.

“Flaring” is a standard industry practice to safely burn natural gas that must be removed from a specific section of pipeline so employees can work on the pipe. People in the area will notice a large, controlled flame and moderate noise for approximately one hour.

The Lubbock fire department, sheriff department, police department, city officials and 911 operators have been advised of the flaring.

For an informational video explaining why Atmos Energy performs flaring operations click here.

