Atmos Energy to restore natural gas service in Slaton after outage

SLATON, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Atmos Energy. Atmos Energy crews are working to restore natural gas service to affected homes and businesses throughout Slaton due to a temporary system outage and no evacuations have been issued. Residents may see Atmos Energy trucks throughout the area, and all employees have an identification badge that displays that employee’s name, photograph and the Atmos Energy logo.

“We expect the restoration process will continue throughout the evening and into tomorrow, and affected customers will not have natural gas service during this time,” said Brandi Price, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “We have engaged crews from the surrounding areas to ensure restoration is conducted as safely and efficiently as possible. Please be aware that we will need to access customers’ natural gas meters throughout this process.”

Atmos Energy will perform these essential services practicing social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19 to ensure the safety of our employees, customers, and the Slaton community. Crews will be wearing face coverings and maintaining a distance of six feet or more as repairs are made.

Customers with questions are encouraged to call the Atmos Energy customer contact center at 888.286.6700.

As always, Atmos Energy would like to remind everyone if you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667: https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizingleak

(This is a press release from Atmos Energy)