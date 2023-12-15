LUBBOCK, Texas — Atmos Energy partnered with Wreaths Across America to honor fallen veterans and their families on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday. The groups will place wreaths on fallen service member’s headstones.

In the South Plains, Atmos Energy will participate in the following events for Wreaths Across America Day:

3:00 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park (15602 TX-493 Loop, Lubbock, TX 79423).

11:00 a.m. at Llano Cemetery (2900 South Hayes, Amarillo, TX 79103).

12:00 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Park (6900 South US Highway 87, Big Spring, TX 79720).

11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park (4616 North Big Spring Street, Midland, TX 79705).

“There are so many ways to make a difference, and Wreaths Across America Day is a powerful reminder of how our actions can have a lasting impact,” said Ed Espinoza, Atmos Energy’s public affairs manager. “For all of our veteran and military families, we want them to know that we are grateful for their service and sacrifice. We hope everyone will join us tomorrow in honoring fallen soldiers and their families.”

In addition to wreath-laying ceremonies at communities across the U.S., Wreaths Across America will hold special memorial ceremonies. Visit the link here to learn more and support the mission.