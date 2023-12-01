NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated that 100 laptops would be given to students and 100 more to people in the Lubbock-area. This has since been corrected.

LUBBOCK, Texas — AT&T is giving away 200 laptops to students at two pre-selected Lubbock schools on Tuesday, December 5, according to a press release.

“AT&T is giving away 200 laptops to families in need in the area this week as part of a nationwide effort to help bridge the digital divide between those with reliable internet access and those without,” AT&T said in an email to EverythingLubbock.com.

100 of the refurbished laptops will be distributed to students at 10:15 a.m. at Lubbock Area United Way, 1655 Main St., Suite 101, the press release said. The remaining laptops will be given later at separate events. These computers will benefit Oak Grove Elementary and Brownfield Middle School.