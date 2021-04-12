Attempted arson added to Lubbock man’s wrap sheet — already on bond for arson

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested late last week for an attempted arson after officials said he was already out on bond for a previous arson charge that occurred in January 2020.

On April 8, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 3300 block of 62nd Street after mental health case workers called for help. They were in turn taking information from a woman who called and said her “son wanted to set the house on fire again,” said LFR Captain Phillip Grandon.

Joseph Leland Huntsman, 33, was accused of tampering with a natural gas supply line into the water heater– which can cause a fire or explode, Grandon said.

The Fire Marshals Office investigated the gas line and found the tampering.

Huntsman was arrested for attempted arson of a habitation, Grandon said.

He said Huntsman was out on bail after he was bonded out of jail for a previous arson of a habitation in January 2020. Grandon said that arson was the home of Huntsman’s parents.

Huntsman was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for the attempted arson, with a bond set at $10,000. By Monday, he was not listed in the jail.

