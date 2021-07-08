Attention Lubbock: did you lose your llama? LCSO wants to give it back

LUBBOCK, Texas – If you just happen to be one of the unfortunate souls in Lubbock or Lubbock County who lost your llama, this might be your chance to get it back. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office posted a public notice on Wednesday.

“Found 1 Brown and White Llama July 2, 2021 on Ave P just south of 82nd Street,” the notice from LCSO said. “Must re-claim on or before Friday July 23, 2021 or it will be sold at public auction.”

So, if your llama is on the lam, LCSO said you can call Deputy Hill or Deputy Barajas at 806-775-1472 or (806) 775-1480.

The auction, if needed, would be July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Lubbock Stockyards, 12016 University Avenue.

One way or the other, this Lubbock llama leaves — no letting it loiter or linger long-term with LCSO.