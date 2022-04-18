LUBBOCK, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against Wendy’s, Target and Rene Quintanilla regarding the death of Robert Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was fatally shot by Quintanilla while he was working at Wendy’s following a dispute that occurred in the drive-thru in 2020. Quintanilla was charged and arrested for murder but later not indicted by a grand jury.

“This kid went to work, and I can see him in those videos, and I can see him taking selfies with his co-workers and laughing and joking with them. I think to myself, ‘This kid doesn’t know, in just a few minutes, he will be dead, and no one will be responsible,’” said Valeri Malone, Carlson law firm Attorney.

Quintanilla fired six shots at Rodriguez, a situation the attorneys believe was not necessary for self-defense.

“Robert was already down after the first shot. Quintanilla continues to go around Robert as Robert is on the ground and shoot him more,” said Malone.

Attorneys say Rodriquez was a cook at Wendy’s and stepped in to help at the drive-thru after his co-workers were in an altercation with Quintanilla over a wrong order. The situation then escalated outside.

“He hasn’t done anything wrong. He’s a hero. He’s stepping in to defend their honor or defend them from being berated by this man,” said Malone.

Quintanilla was not indicted by a grand jury for self-defense in 2021. Texas self-defense is defined by the Texas Penal code 9.31, stating that a person is justified in using force against another when and to the degree that it is believed the force is immediately necessary.

“He never struck Mr. Quintanilla. He never touched him. He never charged him. He didn’t do anything, and yet Quintanilla kept coming at him and then shoots him six times,” said Malone.

The lawsuit states that neither Wendy’s management nor Target made any attempts to either stop the altercation or protect their employees or customers, multiple employees and Wendy’s management stood outside to spectate.

“From now on, what we want going forward is that it changes the procedures. It changes the policies for Wendy’s that they do take this seriously and that they shut it down, and hopefully it prevents something like this happening again,” said Malone.

Rodriguez’s family hopes that justice comes out of this lawsuit for not only Rodriguez but his daughter.

“The No. 1 thing about him is he was a family man. He absolutely loved his family, but most important to Robert was his daughter. His daughter meant everything to him,” said Malone.

KAMC reached out to Quintanilla’s former attorney and family for a statement but has not heard back.