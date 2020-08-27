August 27th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Thursday to you all! Temperatures have steadily been increasing today, with most locations reaching the mid to upper 90s. High pressure is in control of our weather, and will be strengthening over the next 24 hours leading to one of the hottest days on record for tomorrow. Tonight will be nice and pleasant with mostly clear skies and lows on either side of 70 degrees. As mentioned, tomorrow will be near record territory with a forecast high of 104 in Lubbock. The current record high is 103 set back in 2011. So please make sure you are staying hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade or air conditioning if your job requires you to be outside, wear light colored clothing, and wear sunscreen. Pumpkin Spice Lattes may be being sold, but it’s still very much summertime for us in West Texas! Hot and dry weather stays with us through the weekend, but relief looks to be in sight by the beginning of next week. A weak front will be making its way through the South Plains by around Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and the chance at some showers and thunderstorms. It’s still a ways out, and the forecast can certainly change, but keep it tuned into KLBK and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest forecasts!