August is Water Quality Awareness Month. The City of Lubbock’s Water Department encourages the public to learn more about the safe, pure, and thirst-quenching water delivered to their tap continuously.

Up to date information about our tap water is available in the 2021 Water Quality Report. Water utilities staff prepares a water quality report –also referred to as a consumer confidence report – annually. The report provides water customers with important information about the quality of their drinking water.

The 2021 Water Quality Report is available at mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport or a hard copy can be requested by calling 806-775-2586.

