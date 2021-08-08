August is Water Quality Awareness Month

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

August is Water Quality Awareness Month. The City of Lubbock’s 2020 Water Quality Report is available to the public, and the Water Department encourages the public to learn more about their water.

A water quality report – sometimes referred to as a consumer confidence report– is produced annually and provides water customers with important information about the quality of their drinking water.

The report is available at mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport or a hard copy of the report can be requested by calling 806-775-2586.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)

