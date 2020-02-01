Authorities: Body of female recovered in Abernathy Saturday afternoon

ABERNATHY, Texas – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in Abernathy Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 7th Street and Avenue D. The scene is adjacent to Abernathy United Church.
Sgt. Johnny Bures with the DPS told EverthingLubbock.com the body of a female was recovered from the area.
The Texas Rangers were called into assist the Abernathy Police Department with their investigation.
A house fire was also reported in the same area. It’s not confirmed if the two case are related.
