Authorities in Yoakum County searching for missing juvenile

Lizette Gallegos (Photo from the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office)

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile last seen near Plains, according to a social media post by the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office.

Lizzette Gallegos, 16, was last seen in the 1200 block of County Road 175.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a gray colored Swiss brand back pack.

Gallegos is 5’6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office at 806-456-2377 or your local law enforcement.