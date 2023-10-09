LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in finding an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the 9900 block of North Boston Avenue on Saturday.

LCSO said deputies were called to the area at 1:32 a.m. on Saturday for shots fired and two males were found with gunshot wounds. According to a press release from LCSO, 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz was taken to the hospital and passed away. LCSO said Andrew Mojica, 46, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LCSO said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit will be conducting the investigation.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in that shooting,” a press release from LCSO stated. “Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, and those with information leading to an arrest, could be eligible for a reward.”