Authorities: Lubbock woman drowned at Lake Brownwood

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — The body of a Lubbock woman who drowned at Lake Brownwood was discovered early Saturday afternoon, according to a media report by BrownwoodNews.com.

Lake patrol officers received a call just before 1:00 p.m. informing them the body of a female was found in the Minton’s Draw area of the lake near the state park.

Authorities described the victim as a 62-year-old. Her name has not been released.

A Justice of the Peace classified the death as a drowning, the website said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating the incident.

