LUBBOCK, Texas – No people were hurt, but two horses were injured after a crash south of Lubbock Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the call came in at 8:05 a.m. to Woodrow Road just east of University Avenue. According to Texas DPS, a pickup truck crashed into a horse trailer pulled by another pickup truck.

Texas DPS said when troopers arrived, the horses were not loose, but they were hurt. Both horses had injuries to the hoof area, according to DPS.

Texas DPS said the owner was taking them to the vet to check on injuries.