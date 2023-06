LUBBOCK, Texas — First responders were on scene after a two-vehicle crash near East FM 1585 and CR 3100 on Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 5:40 p.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety said two occupants from a car were taken to the hospital with “moderate to serious injuries.” The driver of the pickup truck involved was not hurt, according to DPS.

East FM 1585 and CR 3100 (Nexstar/Staff)

