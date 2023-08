LUBBOCK, Texas — A photojournalist on scene confirmed one person was killed after a motorcycle crash near Interstate 27 and 15th Street in Abernathy on Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. Photos from the scene were graphic and showed a white sheet covering a body.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional information. Check back for updates.