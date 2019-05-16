Local News

UPDATE: Authorities say missing 9-year-old girl found safe

Posted: May 16, 2019 08:00 AM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 04:01 PM CDT

Update

As of 8:57 a.m. on Thursday, the New Mexico State Police canceled their missing endangered juvenile advisory. They said Roberta Manzanales was found safe.

Original Story

The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police.

TEXICO, New Mexico-- The Texico Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Roberta Manzanales. For information on this Missing Person Advisory please contact the Texico Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Roberta Manzanales is a 9-year-old light skinned female, four-foot-six inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  Roberta was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on May 15, 2019 walking east, away from the Texico Elementary School. She did not return home. She was last seen wearing black pants that were rolled up at the bottom, a grey/purple hoodie, blue/pink tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack with stars on it. Roberta has a rare skin condition that causes light and dark spots on her skin. Roberta is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located. It .

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico MISSING ENDANGERED ADVISORY is asked to call the Texico Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or dial 911.

