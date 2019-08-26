Authorities searching for suspect following vehicle chase, crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching an area in Central Lubbock Sunday evening for an individual who fled the scene of a vehicle chase and crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were searching an area near 42nd Street and Avenue S, including Clapp Park.

Sgt. Johnny Bures with the DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the incident began just before 8:00 p.m. when an trooper tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The vehicle fled the scene and pursued was to 42nd Street and Avenue S.

DPS said the vehicle struck a fence and two males fled from the vehicle.

One person was apprehended and law enforcement was still searching for the second.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a perimeter was set up in the vicinity of 42nd Street and Avenue U.

The public was being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional details.