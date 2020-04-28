AutoInc. provides funds to assist South Plains Food Bank

This is a news release from AutoInc.

The South Plains Food Bank strives to provide meals for the children, elderly, and families of Lubbock and surrounding areas, and now, with a generous gift, can provide even more support for the for those affected by current crisis.

The AutoInc Family of Dealerships will give the South Plains Food Bank a gift of $50,000 to further aid the organization’s emergency needs. A member of the Feeding America and Feeding Texas network of Food Banks, the South Plains Food Bank is a community-based organization with the resources of a national campaign, currently employing more than 9,000 volunteers per year, with annual volunteer hours totaling over 40,000, and an outreach that extends through 20 counties in West Texas. South Plains Food Bank is appreciative to the many volunteers who help make our mission statement a reality.

“The gift from AutoInc couldn’t come at better time as we are seeing a 60% increase of families that have never utilized our services in addition to those who already needed food assistance,” says David Weaver, CEO. “AutoInc’s donation at this time will help us make sure we are meeting the greater need to serve our community.”

“The AutoInc Family of Dealerships is just that–family–and our communities are part of that family, we want to be sure we’re doing everything to help each other get through this crisis.” “We’re locally owned and have been in business for more than 30 years thanks to the support of the people who live here. It’s important that we give back and help out where can in time of need.”said Kevan Wilson, COO/Partner of AutoInc.

AutoInc is a local family of dealerships who believe in helping local non-profits and residents. There are five automobile dealerships in the Lubbock area that are part of the AutoInc Family Of Dealerships – Frontier Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Spirit Chrysler Dodge Jeep, All American Chevrolet, All American Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Plainview Chrysler Dodge Jeep.

