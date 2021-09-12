Avenue C water tap construction to begin Monday, Sept. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, the City of Lubbock, with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc., will begin construction of water taps for 2007 and 2008 Avenue C.

This project will result in closure to thru traffic along 23rd Street and 2007 and 2008 Avenue C, and 19th Street and 2007 and 2008 Avenue C. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction. There will be no overnight street closures.

