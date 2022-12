LUBBOCK, Texas — At 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 34th Street.

A portion of Avenue P. from 34th to 36th Street was closed, then reopened once the fire was extinguished, LFR said.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the cause of the fire on Wednesday morning.