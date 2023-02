(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will close a portion of Avenue T beginning Monday, February 27, for sewer line repairs.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure is between Broadway Avenue and Main Street.

The City of Lubbock said work will begin early morning and will last a couple of weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving in work zones and seek alternate routes.