LUBBOCK, Texas — The average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock climbed to a new record high on Tuesday, according to data from AAA.

AAA said the average retail price was $3.990 in the Hub City.

This broke the previous record high average of $3.984 set back on July 16, 2008.

Meanwhile, the Lone Star State and the U.S. also set new record high gas price averages on Tuesday.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.214 and the national average price was reported at $4.523, AAA data showed.