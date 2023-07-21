LUBBOCK, Texas — Summer is a great time to take a road trip, but making sure your tires are in good condition before heading out is important, especially during these triple digit temperatures.

As temperatures rise so can the air pressure in your tires, and if not maintained it can be dangerous on the roads.

Texas Tires Manager Ruben Ojeda says you should check your tires at least once a month.

“I do recommend for you to rotate your tires every 6,000 miles, especially if you know you are going to be going on a road trip,” Ojeda said.

He says it is also important to make sure your tires are not too old.

“Tires do overinflate especially if they are past DOT and especially if you are passing through a higher temperature,” Ojeda said. “Your tires will gain tire pressure and it’s possible you can have a blowout.”

For every 10-degree change in temperature your air pressure will increase one pound per square inch.

If you are traveling through high temperature areas, Ojeda recommends to stop frequently to check tire pressure.

“A lot of the new vehicles do have a TPMS monitoring system inside the vehicle. So, you will see that light either indicate that your tire is inflated or under inflated you never want to run your vehicle with any of those two options going,” Ojeda said. “Especially in this West Texas weather, it’s a lot hotter than it is usual.”

You can also check the driver door of your vehicle for the specific tire pressure for your car.

As you hit the roads make sure your tires are in good condition.