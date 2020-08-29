Avoiding flat tires on Lubbock roads

LUBBOCK, Texas — After driving in Lubbock for the very first time, Jennifer Lamb found herself with a flat tire.

“I just heard this pop,” said Lamb. “We get out, and we see we just have a giant bolt stuck in it, so that was kind of alarming.”

Jordan Qasem at Texas Tires said Lamb’s story is a common one.

“It’s bound to happen,” said Qasem. “Especially in the newer areas of Lubbock, it is more common.”

Qasem said customers regularly come in complaining of flat tires due to construction.

“Common occurrences of the flat tire I would say is the nail in the tire if you’re driving through a roofing or construction site. Other common occurrences are weather cracking or punctures in the sidewall,” said Qasem.

The temperature change can also contribute to a flat tire, as high temperatures can change the air pressure in your tires.

However, Qasem said there is one piece of advice to remember after getting a flat.

“If you get a flat tire and it’s completely aired out, do not drive on it because if you run the tire flat, it will not be repairable,” said Qasem.

Lamb said she hoped to fix the tire and get out of Lubbock as soon as possible.

“I want to leave as fast as I can,” said Lamb. “It just seems like ever since we got here the roads and the different entrances, and everything is kind of hard on your tires.”

Texas Tire said it is also important to avoid puddles after it rains as they can trap debris that can puncture tires and to check your steering alignment to prevent your tires from wearing unevenly.