Baby fox with a broken leg rescued by the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation

LUBBOCK, Texas – The little fox was discovered hiding out in an empty building and was found in the nick of time.

“She’s about two months old. She was found in Slaton. They were demolishing an abandoned house and the backhoe hit her,” said Gail Barnes, Executive Director, South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Barnes said she has a broken leg, but that it’s too high for a cast, so they’re instead keeping her comfortable until it heals on its own.

And the fox wasn’t the only little one recently rescued. SPWR also have a baby opossum that was placed in their care.

“Once [possums] come out of the pouch they start riding on the back,” Barnes said. “[The mother] may have 11 or 12 possums on her back.”

Barnes said some baby possums may fall off, and that’s just what happened to the one put in their care.

“A good Samaritan brought it to us,” Barnes said. “It’s too young to be out on its own.”

They have taken in 240 animals so far this year and said a lot more will be brought in over the summer. Last year, they rescued over 3,000 animals between May and September — an average of around 40 animals a day.

If you find a wildlife injured or need care, contact the SPWR directly or through their website.