LUBBOCK, Texas– The 2-month old baby connected to an eight hour SWAT standoff on Saturday evening was “not breathing and cold” before being pronounced dead at Covenant Women and Children’s hospital, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said officers responded to a call about a dead body in the 3100 block of Auburn Street. The baby was pronounced dead just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Parts of the police report were redacted. The report stated one of the parents left the hospital before police arrived. It was not specified which parent.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the baby’s death was believed to be “criminal nature” and was connected to the SWAT standoff.

3100 Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

David Garcia, 38, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.

As of Monday afternoon, Garcia remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center and bond’s totaling $900,000.