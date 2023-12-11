LUBBOCK, Texas — Popular children’s character, Baby Shark, is set to come to the Hub City in May 2024.

Baby Shark will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on May 28 at for its Baby Shark Big Broadwave Tour at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, December 15.

According to a press release from Buddy Holly Hall, the show will follow Baby and his friends on an undersea adventure filled with fun and “finship.”

“This tour brings the underwater world of the hit animated series, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, to life through an all-new original story, as audience members come together with Baby Shark and his undersea friends to save the Party Puddle Theatre,” the press release said.