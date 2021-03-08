Baby Sterling Skye Mahomes receives “letter of intent” from Texas Tech

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sterling Skye Mahomes, the daughter of Texas Tech University alum Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, received a “letter of intent” from Texas Tech on Monday, according to a story posted to Matthews’ Instagram page.

The post showed a letter, signed by TTU Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, that said Sterling will be recommended to receive a soccer scholarship at Texas Tech.

Matthews posted another Instagram story showing a personalized blanket and jersey for Sterling from Texas Tech.

Sterling, who is Patrick Mahomes’ firstborn child, was born on February 20, 2021.