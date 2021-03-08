Baby Sterling Skye Mahomes receives “letter of intent” from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sterling Skye Mahomes, the daughter of Texas Tech University alum Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, received a “letter of intent” from Texas Tech on Monday, according to a story posted to Matthews’ Instagram page.
The post showed a letter, signed by TTU Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, that said Sterling will be recommended to receive a soccer scholarship at Texas Tech.
Matthews posted another Instagram story showing a personalized blanket and jersey for Sterling from Texas Tech.
Sterling, who is Patrick Mahomes’ firstborn child, was born on February 20, 2021.