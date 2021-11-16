Back in jail, another case of sexual abuse filed against Lubbock-area man

LUBBOCK, Texas — Freddie Alvarez Gonzales, 48, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday for aggravated sexual assault a child. The warrant was issued in late September.

An arrest warrant said New Deal Police investigated an incident in which a girl, age 9, claimed Gonzales sexually abused her. It started with him coming into her room and rubbing her back. She claimed his hand went lower and lower.

According to the warrant, the girl claimed she jumped up and said no. She left the room.

Although the investigation was started in New Deal, it was not clear from the warrant if the abuse was also in New Deal or somewhere else in Lubbock County because portions of the public copy of warrant were edited out.

The incident happened five years ago according to the warrant, and the girl was reluctant to come forward.

Gonzales was charged more than a year ago with the aggravated sexual assault of an adult woman with Down Syndrome. He was also charged with the sexual abuse of another child who was also about 9 years old at the time.

Gonzales was held Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.

At last check, Gonzales was from Slaton but his arrest Monday was in Lubbock.