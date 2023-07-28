LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Medical Group announced it is hosting an “all-in-one stop” event for children’s health, safety and other school necessities on August 5.

The Back-to-School Bash will be held at Northwest Clinic at 611 North Frankford Avenue. The event will be from10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to a press release.

School-required vaccinations will be available. Sports physicals will be available for $35. Covenant Medical Group stated in a press release, “Private insurance or Medicaid will be accepted and self-pay vaccinations will be $5 each. Parents should bring current vaccination records if available.”

The event will have activities for the whole family including an obstacle course, educational booths, fire trucks and police cars. Frenship ISD’s spirit squads will be attending the event, along with “a special appearance from your favorite Star Wars characters.”

“We want to thank our partners PBS, United Supermarkets, and St. Clair & Massey orthodontics,” Covenant Medical Group said.