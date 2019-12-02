Baggage Claim 2 area and door four at LPSIA to close for renovations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

Beginning Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Baggage Claim 2, the surrounding area and south-end entry door of the airport will be closed for renovations. Baggage Claim 2 is typically used by passengers flying on Southwest Airlines.

Executive Director of Aviation, Kelly Campbell, says these renovations are part of comprehensive terminal building renovations and the first step toward a consolidated baggage claim area.

“Those carousels will be replaced, and we’ll add a third one. That is the future consolidated baggage claim area,” says Campbell. “In the meanwhile, passengers of all three airlines will use Baggage Claim 1.”

This phase of the project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2020.

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/LPSIA)

