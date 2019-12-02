Bahama Buck’s celebrates the season of giving with “Free Sno Day” on Dec. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Bahama Buck’s:



It’s time to enjoy a taste of paradise! Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve. In celebration of the charitable season, Bahama Buck’s will be giving a free Sno up to 12 oz. to each guest who visits participating Bahama Buck’s nationwide on Tuesday, December 3. All Lubbock Bahama Buck’s will be participating.



This year marks the 13th year that Bahama Buck’s has been celebrating the “coolest day of the year.” With over 55,018 Snos given out last year alone, Bahama Buck’s sees no better way to show appreciation than by continuing the tradition and doing what Bahama Buck’s does best, serving up the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience. That’s every guest, all day, this coming Tuesday.



“Let it Sno! Start off this Christmas season with a taste of paradise—free Sno on us, for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder and president of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Every year, we look forward to this day as a way to bless our guests and the communities we serve.”



On December 3, guests are invited to bring the whole family out to any participating Bahama Buck’s locations, where they will be blessed with a taste of paradise on the house.



Lubbock Bahama Buck’s Locations:

7718 Milwaukee Ave., #300, Lubbock, TX 79424 5009 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79414 5818 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 2515 82nd St., #2, Lubbock, TX 79423

About Bahama Buck’s

Bahama Buck’s is the nation’s premier tropical dessert franchise featuring the “Greatest Sno on Earth®,” as well as their famous, fresh blended tropical Island Smoothies. Founded in 1990, Bahama Buck’s is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest. Their innovative approach to the dessert industry offers guests a flavorful taste of paradise in an island-inspired atmosphere. Visit www.bahamabucks.com for more information and connect with Bahama Buck’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.



