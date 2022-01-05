Bailey Co. Electric Company temporarily closing lobby offices due to COVID surge

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas– Due to the safety and well-being of employees and members of Bailey County Electric Cooperative (BCEC), it announced it will temporarily close the lobby to limit exposure of COVID-19, according to a news release from BCEC.

“Effective immediately and lasting through January 7, 2022 BCEC will temporarily close our lobbies to walk-in traffic,” the release said. “Our Morton Drive through will remain open. All BCEC employees are available by phone at 806-272-4504.” -BCEC

