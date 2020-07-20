Bailey Co. officials confirm first case of COVID-19 at Muleshoe nursing home

MULESHOE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Bailey County Attorney’s Office:

Today, July 20, 2020, Bailey County confirmed the first positive COVID-19 patient in Parkview Nursing Care Center. Additionally, two other symptomatic people were tested for the virus and we expect to receive those results in the next 24-48 hours. While this news is certainly not what we had hoped for, this is something that we have been preparing for since March.

Tomorrow, July 21, 2020, Parkview, with assistance from Muleshoe Area Medical Center and Bailey County EMS, will test all residents and staff. Additionally, Parkview will immediately set up a wing of their facility to house positive COVID-19 residents.

As anyone can tell from the local or state news, keeping COVID-19 out of nursing homes is extremely difficult. Parkview has followed all state and local rules meant to keep the virus out of the facility. Unfortunately, due to the extremely contagious nature of this virus, it still found its way in. Bailey County, the City of Muleshoe, Muleshoe Area Medical Center, in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services continues to work closely with Parkview on how to best respond. To maintain patient confidentiality, no additional details will be provided at this point, however, the public will continue to be updated on this situation.

Additionally, we would like to pass on the sad news that in the past 48 hours Bailey County did have its second death related to COVID-19. The deceased was a 76-year-old female. We ask that everyone keep this family in their thoughts and prayers along with others that are suffering from this virus.

