BAILEY COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County announced its fourth case of COVID-19 on Friday.

Like Bailey County’s third case of the virus, this fourth case is tied to an exposure at Cargill in Parmer County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and local officials are still investigating the case, but at this time it appears to be limited to one household. All individuals in the household have been taking the necessary precautions since before the patient tested positive.