Bailey County closes county offices due to COVID-19 outbreak

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County’s Courthouse, County Attorney’s Office and County Treasurer’s Office will be shut down this week due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to Bailey County Attorney Jackie Claborn.

Claborn said it is unlikely that there was a significant threat of exposure to the public, but anyone who was possibly exposed will be notified.

The offices will be deep cleaned and disinfected while they are closed. Bailey County hopes to reopen the offices on September 27.

The Commissioner’s Meeting set for Monday will go forward at the Muleshoe Police Department Training Center located at 303 Main Street, Claborn said. The public is welcome to attend, but there will be people at the meeting who were exposed to COVID-19.

Claborn said County Court scheduled for September 24 is canceled.

