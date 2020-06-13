Bailey County officials confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county jail

MULESHOE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Bailey County Attorney’s Office:

On June 10, Sheriff Richard Wills received word that a jailer at the Bailey County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19. On June 12, the decision was made to test all jail staff. This resulted in approximately 25 people being tested. We received word today that of those tests, 9 were positive.



As with every positive case, these people and their households have been quarantined. Thankfully, Sheriff Wills stopped all visitation with inmates at the beginning of this pandemic. Because of this decision, there was no exposure to the public at the jail. Additionally, effective immediately all movement of inmates in and out of the Bailey County Jail has ceased.



Sheriff Wills, local officials, The Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and the Texas Department of State Health Services, are all working together to determine the best way to proceed. As a first step, on Monday, June 15, all inmates at the Bailey County Jail will be tested to determine the extent of this outbreak. The next step in the process will be determined by state and local officials based on the results of those tests. This will obviously result in an increase in the number of positive cases in Bailey County. We continue to ask everyone to keep following state and federal guidelines on social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Bailey County.

